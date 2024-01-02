DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group announced the filing of a lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of Colorado’s latest bill that bans ghost guns.

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners describe themselves as “Colorado’s only no-compromise gun rights lobby.”

The group is looking to overturn Senate Bill 23-279, better known as the “Unserialized Firearms And Firearm Components” bill. Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill in June 2023.

The Colorado law bans the transport and possession of frames and receivers that don’t have serial numbers. The law allows those who currently have ghost guns to get them serialized at a licensed dealership by 2024, though the dealer will be required to run a background check before giving the firearm back.

Now, the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners claim the bill infringes on Second Amendment rights.

“This law is an outright assault on the constitutional rights of peaceable Coloradans. It’s not just an overreach, it’s a direct defiance of our Second Amendment freedoms,” said Taylor Rhodes, executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners. “We believe that this law, much like others that attempt to restrict gun rights, will not stand up under scrutiny, especially in light of the recent Supreme Court decision in Bruen.”

According to the gun group, their lawsuit references the recent Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Associate v. Bruen, which overturned a New York gun safety law. The court ruled New York’s law that requires a license to carry concealed weapons in public is unconstitutional.

The group previously filed a lawsuit against Polis about a law that created a three-day waiting period for all gun sales in Colorado.