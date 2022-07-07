SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado-based gun rights advocacy group is suing the Town of Superior over a recently passed ordinance restricting some firearms and regulating the sale of others.

In June, Superior was one of four Boulder County municipalities to pass local ordinances regarding firearms. The newly enacted measures made it illegal to purchase or possess an assault weapon that Superior residents did not already own prior to July 1, 2022. It also banned large-capacity magazines and rapid trigger activators.

Prior to its passage, Superior published a document with information for the public saying, “The proposed ordinance addresses assault weapons, large-capacity magazines, trigger activators, and otherwise regulates the purchase and sale of firearms in Superior in ways calculated to reduce threats to residents in public places and the risk of impulsive suicide or crime posed by easy-to-obtain firearms.”

However, gun rights advocacy group Rocky Mountain Gun Owners claims in a new lawsuit that the ordinance is unconstitutional.

“When we saw this and we looked at the ordinances that were passed, we knew we had to sue,” executive director Taylor Rhodes said.

According to Rhodes, they are bringing litigation against Superior first and may or may not decide to file subsequent lawsuits against Boulder and Louisville.

“Really, this has much broader implications than just the city of Superior,” Rhodes said. “So, in theory, if this goes our way we could have the magazine ban statewide lifted.”

He said he feels confident in the lawsuit being ruled in favor of RMGO following recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions on gun issues.

“Essentially, the Bruen decision gave us a four-ton wrecking ball and we’re ready to come through, and any Tom, Dick or Harry that thinks they can supersede the Constitution, they can get in line because they’re next,” Rhodes said.

FOX31 reached out to Superior Mayor Clint Folsom for comment but he was unable to speak on the issue because the lawsuit had only just been filed.