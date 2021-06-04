Gun case prompts lockdown at Littleton King Soopers

DENVER (KDVR) — Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a possible suspect that caused a lockdown of a Littleton King Soopers Friday afternoon.

Fortunately, the suspect was not armed with an actual gun as feared, but only a gun case. Deputies did clear the store, but have determined the threat is over. Still, deputies will remain in the area.

The possible suspect left is a white Cadillac SUV from the 9800 block of Belleview Ave. Anyone with information is requested to call 303-271-0211.

