Gun case prompts lockdown at Littleton King Soopers

DENVER (KDVR) — Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a possible suspect that caused a lockdown of a Littleton King Soopers Friday afternoon.
Fortunately, the suspect was not armed with an actual gun as feared, but only a gun case. Deputies did clear the store, but have determined the threat is over. Still, deputies will remain in the area.
The possible suspect left is a white Cadillac SUV from the 9800 block of Belleview Ave. Anyone with information is requested to call 303-271-0211.