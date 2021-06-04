Gun case prompts lockdown at Littleton King Soopers

DENVER (KDVR) — Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a possible suspect that caused a lockdown of a Littleton King Soopers Friday afternoon.

Fortunately, the suspect was not armed with an actual gun as feared, but only a gun case. Deputies did clear the store, but have determined the threat is over. Still, deputies will remain in the area.

determined to be safe our deputies help escort all the people inside out of the store. The possible suspect was seen with a white Cadillac SUV. If anyone saw anything related to this case please call our dispatch at 303-271-0211. Deputies will be in the area while they sort — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 4, 2021

The possible suspect left is a white Cadillac SUV from the 9800 block of Belleview Ave. Anyone with information is requested to call 303-271-0211.