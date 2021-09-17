Guilty on 46 counts, STEM School shooter faces sentencing Friday

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Convicted STEM school shooter Devon Erickson will be sentenced on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in a Douglas County courtroom. A jury returned its verdict on June 15 after a 12-day trial.
Erickson was convicted of 46 criminal counts in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in May 2019. A student, Kendrick Castillo, was killed, and several others were injured.
“May 2, 2019, was every parent’s absolute worst nightmare… I cannot imagine the terror these young students went through, being locked in a room, ambushed by two killers with murder in their hearts,” District Attorney John Kellner said.
“But for all the killer wanted to be the name that was remembered, his name will be forgotten. The name that we remember in this community is Kendrick Castillo. We remember all the brave young students who sprang into action.”
Life in prison without the possibility of parole is Colorado’s mandatory sentence for an adult convicted of first-degree murder.
The following counts were decided upon by the jury:
- Murder in the first degree – two counts – GUILTY
- Conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree – GUILTY
- Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree – 31 counts – GUILTY
- Second degree arson – GUILTY
- Providing or permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun – GUILTY
- Third degree burglary – GUILTY
- Conspiracy to commit second degree arson – GUILTY
- Theft – GUILTY
- Possession of a weapon on school grounds – GUILTY
- Criminal mischief – GUILTY
- Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief – GUILTY
- Conspiracy to commit theft – GUILTY
- Conspiracy to commit third degree burglary – GUILTY
- Interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions – GUILTY
- Reckless endangerment – GUILTY