Guilty on 46 counts, STEM School shooter faces sentencing Friday

FILE – In this May 15, 2019, file photo, Devon Erickson appears in court at the Douglas County Courthouse in Castle Rock, Colo. Erickson one of the suspects in a fatal attack at STEM School Highlands Ranch in May 2019 had become such a chronic drug user in the months before the shooting that he likely “couldn’t think, concentrate or understand” events around him that day, a toxicologist called by the defense testified Friday, June 11, 2021. Erickson has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the school shooting that killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo and injured eight others. (Joe Amon/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Convicted STEM school shooter Devon Erickson will be sentenced on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in a Douglas County courtroom. A jury returned its verdict on June 15 after a 12-day trial.

Erickson was convicted of 46 criminal counts in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in May 2019. A student, Kendrick Castillo, was killed, and several others were injured.

“May 2, 2019, was every parent’s absolute worst nightmare… I cannot imagine the terror these young students went through, being locked in a room, ambushed by two killers with murder in their hearts,” District Attorney John Kellner said.

“But for all the killer wanted to be the name that was remembered, his name will be forgotten. The name that we remember in this community is Kendrick Castillo. We remember all the brave young students who sprang into action.”

Life in prison without the possibility of parole is Colorado’s mandatory sentence for an adult convicted of first-degree murder.

The following counts were decided upon by the jury:

Murder in the first degree – two counts – GUILTY

Conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree – GUILTY

Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree – 31 counts – GUILTY

Second degree arson – GUILTY

Providing or permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun – GUILTY

Third degree burglary – GUILTY

Conspiracy to commit second degree arson – GUILTY

Theft – GUILTY

Possession of a weapon on school grounds – GUILTY

Criminal mischief – GUILTY

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief – GUILTY

Conspiracy to commit theft – GUILTY

Conspiracy to commit third degree burglary – GUILTY

Interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions – GUILTY

Reckless endangerment – GUILTY