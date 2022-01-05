Guide to all meteor showers happening in 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — Several meteor showers will be visible from North America in 2022. Here’s a list of when to keep your eyes on the sky.

Quadrantids (Dec. 26 – Jan. 16)

The Quadrantids are already underway this January. They will last through Jan. 16 and will produce up to 100 meteors per hour. To see them, look northeast after midnight. According to earthsky.org, the meteors will be found near the Big Dipper.

Lyrids (April 15 – 29)

The Lyrids will peak on April 21 and 22. They only produce about 10 to 15 meteors per hour. To see them, look northeast at about 10 p.m.

Eta Aquariids (May 5)

These meteors will be most visible in the Southern Hemisphere although parts of the southern U.S. could see 10 to 20 meteors per hour. It is most visible an hour or two before sunrise.

Delta Aquariids (Late July to Early August)

This meteor shower favors the Southern Hemisphere and the southern U.S. It peaks July 29 and 30 and brings 15 to 20 meteors per hour. They are best viewed an hour or two before dawn.

Perseids (July 14 – Sept. 1)

The Perseids will peak on Aug. 11 and 12. These meteors appear in all directions of the sky and increase in number just before dawn.

Draconids (Oct. 8)

The Draconids are most visible in the evening hours after sunset and typically only produce a few meteors per hour.

Orionids (Oct. 21)

These meteors will be best after moonset and before dawn. They bring 10 to 20 meteors per hour with most happening after midnight. They are known to produce bright fireballs and long trains.

Taurids (Sept. 28 to Dec. 2)

This meteor shower typically only brings about five meteors per hour but it is known to produce a lot of fireballs, meaning they are very bright. They produce the highest amount of meteors around midnight.

Leonids (Nov. 17 – 18)

Peak viewing for the Leonids is before 2 a.m. on Nov. 18. In most years, it typically brings only 10 – 15 meteors per night.

Geminids (Dec. 13 – 14)

This year, the Geminids will be viewed best before midnight and moonrise. This is claimed to be one of the Northern Hemisphere’s best showers with over 50 meteors per hour.

Ursids (Dec. 13 – 24)

The Ursids peak before dawn on Dec. 22 and bring five to 10 meteors per hour before dawn.