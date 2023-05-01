DENVER (KDVR) — It’s almost Mother’s Day once again and as your May calendar fills up, there are plenty of ways you can celebrate that special lady in your life.
FOX31 has put together a list of different activities in the Denver metro area on Mother’s Day weekend.
Eat, drink, be merry
- Bruz Beers Mother’s Day Beer and Cheese Pairing, Denver, May 15
- The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa Mother’s Day Brunch, Denver, May 14
- Dazzle jazz club Mother’s Day Brunch, Denver, May 14
- Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar Mother’s Day Brunch, Denver/Boulder, May 14
- Lake House -Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek Mother’s Day Brunch, Denver, May 14
- The Maven Hotel at Dairy Block Mother’s Day Brunch, Denver, May 14
- Mizuna five course Mother’s Day Brunch, Denver, May 14
- Plot Twist Bakery Mother’s Day Tea class, Lakewood, May 14
- The Post Chicken & Beer Mother’s Day Brunch, Denver, May 12-14
- West End Tavern Mother’s Day Brunch, Boulder, May 14
Activities to get you moving
- Artisan Market Mother’s Day Yoga Social, Denver, May 13-14
- Big Bear Arena Go-Karting on Ice, Denver, May 12-14
- Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi Soulful Sunday Mother’s Day Sound Bath, Golden, May 14
- Barquentine Brewing Company Mother’s Day Succulent & Crystal Terrarium Workshop, Edgewater, May 14
- Colorado Women’s Classic 5K, Westminster, May 14
- Denver Urban Gardens community gardening, Denver, ongoing
- Arvada Goat Yoga Mother’s Day Goat Yoga, Arvada, May 13
- Parker Farmer’s Market, Parker, May 14
- S. Pearl Street Farmers Market, Denver, May 14
Get ready to be entertained
- Buell Theatre– Les Miserables, Denver May 10-21
- Coal Creek– Mother’s Day Outing, Lafayette, May 14
- Colorado Symphony– Boettcher Concert Hall, Music of The Nutcracker, Denver, May 12-14
- Maggiano’s Little Italy– Mother’s Day Murder & Mystery Dinner, Englewood, May 12
- Red Rocks Amphitheatre– John Summit, Morrison, May 14
- Rockies vs. Phillies home game, Coors Field, Denver, May 13-14
- Sushi Hai– Family Paint Party, Denver, May 14
- Tattered Cover– Mother’s Day book guide, Denver
The Denver metro area is rich with activities to celebrate moms and mom figures throughout Colorado.