CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Guanella Pass is officially open for the 2022 summer season. The pass opened on Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Guanella Pass Scenic Byway stretches 22 miles. If you’re driving over the pass, you will be able to see multiple mountain peaks including Mt. Bierstadt, Mt. Evans, and Argentine Pass.

If you’re looking to go camping on Guanella Pass, there’s a campground that is split into two loops with 18 sites.

Independence Pass opened for the season earlier this week.

Another popular travel destination in Colorado is Mount Evans Road. CDOT said it will not open for Memorial Day weekend due to recent snow and wind. Plow operations are underway.