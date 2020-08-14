Gruesome details released in deadly Brighton machete attack

The scene of an attack involving a machete in Brighton on Aug. 11, 2020

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton Police Department released new documents Friday on a machete attack that left one person dead and four others injured.

The attack happened Tuesday night at a home in the 2400 block of Cherry Circle, which is near the intersection of East Bromley Lane and South 27th Avenue.

Brighton police say 51-year-old Bonnie Skinner of Brighton was killed in the attack; her husband, Vincent Skinner, two daughters, Paige and Abigayle Skinner, and Daniel Smeal, a family friend who lived at the residence, were injured in the incident and hospitalized.

According to the affidavit released Friday morning, the incident started around 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 11 when a female called 911 to report that Lonny McNair, who was later identified as the suspect in the attack, was visiting from out of town and hitting people in the home with a machete.

WARNING: This document contains very graphic content that may be considered disturbing to some.

Dispatch reported hearing a female screaming for help during the call, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived on scene, they noticed Bonnie face down in a puddle of blood, having trouble breathing. An officer proceeded to give Bonnie CPR until an ambulance arrived. Bonnie was then pronounced dead.

According to a neighbor who witnessed the attack outside her bedroom window, Bonnie was struck multiple times by a man with a long weapon and ran over twice with a vehicle.

According to a statement given to police by one of the victims, Smeal tried to keep McNair out of the house, when a struggle began between the two of them. The victim said that McNair had a machete and struck Smeal in the back with it. Smeal was able to run away, lock himself in a bedroom and call 911.

One of the victims told police that McNair then came upstairs and began to attack the other family members in the home.

Vincent received a head injury. Paige received a significant hand injury, according to the arrest affidavit.

The four surviving victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

McNair, the suspect, was no longer in the home by the time police arrived.

Police said they were able to use a K-9 unit to track McNair down after a short chase and car crash. McNair was taken to the hospital due to bites from the K-9.

McNair is charged with one count of homicide, four counts of attempted homicide, first-degree burglary and felony eluding. His in custody at the Adams County Detention Facility.