DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. Whether you want to get into the fall spirit at a pumpkin festival or by taking your dog trick-or-treating, there is something for everyone.
The Pinpoint Weather Team said Denver weather will heat up to the mid-70s on Friday before a weekend cold front arrives.
Temperatures will cool slightly into Saturday with a high of 66 degrees in Denver. Most of Saturday will stay dry with a 10% chance of rain late in the evening.
The cold front will drop temperatures into the 50s on Sunday with a 10% chance for rain.
Here is a look at 10 things to do across our state this weekend:
- Anderson Farms 25th Annual Fall Festival– Now-Oct. 31
- Smith Farms Giant Pumpkin Festival– Oct. 15
- Collect-A-Con– Denver- Oct. 15-16
- A Spooktacular Event!– Golden- Oct. 15
- Trick or treat– Mile High Flea Market- Oct. 15
- SafeSplash Parker / Lone Tree’s Trunk or Treat Event!– Oct. 15
- Trick-or-treat trail– Denver Zoo- Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28–31
- The Harvest Fall Festival– Rocky Ford- Oct. 15
- Sloan’s Lake Fall BAZAAR– Oct. 15
- GROWL-O-WEEN. Trick or treating for your DOG!- Oct. 15
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.