DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. Whether you want to get into the fall spirit at a pumpkin festival or by taking your dog trick-or-treating, there is something for everyone.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said Denver weather will heat up to the mid-70s on Friday before a weekend cold front arrives.

Temperatures will cool slightly into Saturday with a high of 66 degrees in Denver. Most of Saturday will stay dry with a 10% chance of rain late in the evening.

The cold front will drop temperatures into the 50s on Sunday with a 10% chance for rain.

Here is a look at 10 things to do across our state this weekend:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.