Growing number of kids wandering alone in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says it has seen an increase of kids being able to get out of their homes and wander alone.

On Monday, a 4-year-old boy was found wandering alone near East Evans Avenue and South Dayton Street.

Another boy between 3 and 5-years-old was found wandering alone in an Aurora mall a few weeks ago.

Here are some tips from APD to help prevent your child from wandering away:

  • Add a door latch/lock that’s out of reach
  • Get a battery powered door/window alarm that activates if not properly disabled before opening the door

