Groups transform airport shuttle into Denver’s first mobile preschool

DENVER (KDVR) — Mile High United Way and Right on Mobile Education (ROME) teamed up to launch Denver’s first mobile preschool, transforming an old airport shuttle into a fully licensed preschool.

“It’s really a lot of fun to come and see, and it’s exactly what it sounds like: a mobile preschool classroom on a little bus,” explained Christine Benero, president and CEO of Mile High United Way. “It’s a full classroom on wheels — little tiny tables and water tables, little sinks and even a little tiny bathroom.”

The unique concept is making its first stop in the Globeville and Eryria-Swansea neighborhoods. It was the brainchild of several mothers in the neighborhood who wanted to bring preschool to their children.

According to Benero, there are more than 900 children in the neighborhood under the age of 5.

“Like many neighborhoods in Colorado, we still have a childcare desert, so we have a very long waiting list,” she said.

A total of 16 kids are signed up for the mobile preschool. Eight children will attend in the mornings and another eight students in the afternoons in two separate locations.

“It’s in the same location everyday so the parents and families know where to come,” Benero said.

Perhaps the best part of the mobile preschool: it’s absolutely free, underwritten by donors to Mile High United Way.