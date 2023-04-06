DENVER (KDVR) — The 2024 elections are still more than a year away, but outside groups are already targeting U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert after she nearly lost her bid for re-election against Democrat Adam Frisch last November.

“Colorado Point of View” analysts break down the chances of a repeat of 2022 in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

The campaign arm for the House Democrats, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, released its “Districts in Play” for 2024. It targeted 33 seats the group thinks Democrats can win to retake the House, including Boebert’s seat.

Another group, Rocky Mountain Values, is calling on Boebert and other House Republicans to sign a pledge saying they will not cut Medicare and Social Security during debt ceiling negotiations. The group also targeted former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in 2020.

The political analysts said the early interest in the race shows it will likely be close once again.

“The last time we had an election there last year, it was pretty much understood that she was going to win. So, there wasn’t as much engagement, there wasn’t as much talk. That’s not going to happen this year,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said.

“A lot of money is going to come in. But it’s easiest to beat an incumbent the first time they run again, and now we’re past that.”

“My prediction is Lauren Boebert’s going to be primaried. I think there is a Republican out there that’s going to challenge her in a primary,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Democratic strategist Andy Boian said. “She’s very interested in being on TV and talking about Donald Trump and being a clown. In reality, what she should do is fundamentally focus on her constituents.”

