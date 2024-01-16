DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council members met Monday amid the cold temperatures, but they will not be going over one issue advocates say they needed to address before​ the chill set in.

A vote on the proposal looking to stop sweeps in subfreezing temperatures has been postponed, but that did not stop advocates from calling for council members to get it passed.

“I have lost friends who have froze to death out of here,” Ana Gloom said.

Gloom and community advocates from Housekeys Action Network Denver gathered outside of the city and county building to call on council members to consider the temperature when conducting encampment sweeps.

“Doctors and medical staff have proven and said time and time again that the human threshold for body temperature and everything else is 32 degrees,” Gloom said at the rally, calling the city’s current encampment procedures inhumane.

Cold-weather sweeps vote delayed 2 weeks

Council members were set to take a final vote on the measure that would stop the city from conducting encampment sweeps while temperatures are below freezing, but sponsors said they needed all members supportive of the measure to be accounted for.

“We put it off for two weeks basically to make sure that we would have all of council present and ready for a vote, and just to complete some of our conversations with our colleagues,” sponsor and At-Large Council Member Sarah Parady said.

Advocates said they cannot afford to lose votes on this issue, noting the threat of a veto.

“If we pass it with seven or eight votes, the mayor could veto, and the mayor has come out publicly opposing this bill, saying that he does not support it, wanting to have the authority to force the camping ban and these sweeps when it’s freezing cold,” said Terese Howard, organizer with Housekeys Action Network Denver.

“It is vital that it gets passed immediately,” Howard said. “We are very bummed that it has had to be postponed another two weeks, because we are worried that in these next two weeks, the mayor is going to use that time to conduct more sweeps and more camping ban enforcement, and it’s still going to be cold over these next two weeks.”

While advocates are disappointed the vote had to be pushed back on Tuesday, sponsors said this should be the last time the bill stalls.

“I mean, it’s just sort of procedural, and of course I feel the urgency about this, and I’m pretty confident we are going to pass this in two weeks,” Parady said.

Jan. 29 is the day the vote on this is now set to take place. Advocates said they need that initial vote of nine votes to stay put.