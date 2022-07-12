ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — For some kids, school is right around the corner, and one Arvada woman is adamant they look and feel good about themselves.

“Our motto in this program is, ‘If you feel good, you’ll do good,’” said Julia Walker, who founded the Hope for Kids Back-to-School Program.

The sponsorship drive is part of her organization: Hope, Connection and Community. This is the second year for the clothes drive.

The day of shopping, which will take place at a local Target store, includes a personal shopper who selects a couple of outfits, a pair of shoes, socks and underwear. The hope is to outfit 100 students.

Walker admits this year, with the cost of inflation, fundraising is tougher.

“It really is pinching into everybody’s pockets right now,” she said.

If you are interested in sponsoring a student, please visit the organization’s website at HopeConnectionCommunity.org.