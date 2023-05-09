DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday, the SHE Leads Group is kicking off their annual Purse Project.
Every year, SHE Leads Group members collect and donate purses filled with personal care and hygiene items for victims of domestic violence and homeless women in the Denver metro area.
They help 20 domestic violence shelters across the metro, from Castle Rock to Conifer, including the Sinton House which has a large population of women veterans.
SHE Leads Group’s mission is women supporting women in any way possible. For the members, S-H-E means supporting, heart and enterprise. They said heart is family or personal and enterprise is business or career.
Here is how you can be a part of the Purse Project:
Purse Guidelines:
- Only gently used or new. No tears, stains, cigarette odor, broken fasteners and zippers, or peeling leather or vinyl.
- The purse needs to be large enough to fit all the personal items in.
- In an effort to be equitable, designer purses will not be given to homeless women. If designer purses are donated, they use them for a silent auction to raise money for purse fillers.
Purse Fillers (Minimum requested for each purse):
- Shampoo/Shampoo Bar
- Conditioner
- Hand sanitizer or antibacterial wipes
- Lotion
- Deodorant
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Dental floss or flossers
- Feminine hygiene items
- Pair of socks
- Bar of soap
- Nail clipper & fingernail file
- Lip balm/chapstick
- Razor
- Kleenex/tissue
Drop-off Locations:
Sky Pointe Retirement Resort
5842 S. Taft St.
Littleton, CO 80127
RE/MAX Professionals – Erin Glombecki
8500 W. Bowles Ave. #100
Littleton, CO 80123
303-936-3944
Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Light Lounge
10146 W. San Juan Way
Littleton, CO 80127
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Keller William Realty DTC
6300S. Syracuse Way Suite 150
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Edward Jones – Michelle Slagell
19751 E. Mainstreet Ste. 210
2nd floor Parker Station
Parker, CO 80138
Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 303-841-3914
Johnson Law Group
13599 E. 104th Ave., Suite 300
Commerce City, CO 80022
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The SHE Leads Group has a goal of collecting 750 purses this year. The event kicks off Tuesday at 9 a.m.