DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday, the SHE Leads Group is kicking off their annual Purse Project.

Every year, SHE Leads Group members collect and donate purses filled with personal care and hygiene items for victims of domestic violence and homeless women in the Denver metro area.

They help 20 domestic violence shelters across the metro, from Castle Rock to Conifer, including the Sinton House which has a large population of women veterans.

SHE Leads Group’s mission is women supporting women in any way possible. For the members, S-H-E means supporting, heart and enterprise. They said heart is family or personal and enterprise is business or career.

Here is how you can be a part of the Purse Project:

Purse Guidelines:

Only gently used or new. No tears, stains, cigarette odor, broken fasteners and zippers, or peeling leather or vinyl.

The purse needs to be large enough to fit all the personal items in.

In an effort to be equitable, designer purses will not be given to homeless women. If designer purses are donated, they use them for a silent auction to raise money for purse fillers.

Purse Fillers (Minimum requested for each purse):

Shampoo/Shampoo Bar

Conditioner

Hand sanitizer or antibacterial wipes

Lotion

Deodorant

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Dental floss or flossers

Feminine hygiene items

Pair of socks

Bar of soap

Nail clipper & fingernail file

Lip balm/chapstick

Razor

Kleenex/tissue

Drop-off Locations:

Sky Pointe Retirement Resort

5842 S. Taft St.

Littleton, CO 80127

RE/MAX Professionals – Erin Glombecki

8500 W. Bowles Ave. #100

Littleton, CO 80123

303-936-3944

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Light Lounge

10146 W. San Juan Way

Littleton, CO 80127

Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Keller William Realty DTC

6300S. Syracuse Way Suite 150

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Edward Jones – Michelle Slagell

19751 E. Mainstreet Ste. 210

2nd floor Parker Station

Parker, CO 80138

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 303-841-3914

Johnson Law Group

13599 E. 104th Ave., Suite 300

Commerce City, CO 80022

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The SHE Leads Group has a goal of collecting 750 purses this year. The event kicks off Tuesday at 9 a.m.