Group of veterans walks 100 miles across Colorado to raise awareness of PTSD, veteran suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS – A group in veterans walked 100 miles from Westminder to Colorado Springs on Sunday to raise awareness for PTSD and Veteran suicide.

The group finished their final few miles Sunday when they arrived at the Veteran’s Memorial in Colorado Springs.

“I lost a lot of friends in a short time. I lost 5 friends in 6 months, including my own attempt,” Joshua Emer, a disabled veteran said.

Emer said they walked from Westminster to Colorado Springs in four days. Five other veterans, one a double-amputee, joined Emer in the walk. He said none of the veterans knew each other prior to it.

Emer said last year he hit rock bottom.

“I created a mantra that depression cant hit a moving target,” Emer said. “I guess I was that typical guy who struggled to transition out of the military.”

He said he eventually checked himself into a treatment center to help work out his struggles with depression and PTSD. But he said with the help of the Semper Fi and Team American organizations.

“They supported my transition in working to get me active again,” Emer said.

He said that’s why he wanted to do this walk, to raise to give to those organizations.

“Luckily, I had 5 friends stupid enough to say ‘yes’ when I said I wanted to walk 100 miles from Denver to Colorado Springs,” Emer said.

Emer lives in Colorado Springs but the main reason he wanted the walk to end at the Veteran’s Memorial is that his service dog, Hero, is honored there.

This group is planning another 100 mile walk for next year and they are still raising money. You can follow their Facebook page here.

Emer said he hopes more veterans struggling reach out for help.

“Were here. There are a lot of vets here who want to help. You just have to take that first step and reach out for it,” Emer said.