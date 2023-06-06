DENVER (KDVR) — A group of parents is calling for the resignation of the entire Denver Public School board.

The group “Resign DPS Board” said it’s frustrated with the district’s lack of ability to keep their kids safe, so parents want to start over with new leadership and a new vision.

The founder of the group, Heather Lamm, said, “What we’re really frustrated about is that this board has been completely ineffectual in actually coming up with a safety plan that addresses the problems. They’ve been ineffectual in every single thing they’ve done.”

Lamm created this push for change after two deans were shot by a student at East High School. Members said it happened in the first place because of “relaxed and ignored safety procedures.”

They also said since that incident in March, nothing has changed.

The group has gathered 5,000 signatures calling for board members to step down.

On the other side, DPS board members have been drafting a new safety plan. The board has hosted several meetings with the community to add things like Community Resource Officers, mental health professionals, and potentially metal detectors on campuses.

The final safety plan will be released at the end of June.

FOX31 has reached out to the district for comment and is waiting to hear back.