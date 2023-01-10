LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department is searching for additional victims in connection to assaults spanning several months on a light rail train last year after multiple juveniles were arrested in November.

Police said the assaults occurred between late August and early November of 2022 on the W line of the Regional Transportation District light rail train. Lakewood PD believes the same group of teenagers is responsible for vandalizing and damaging the light rail.

Seven juveniles between the ages of 15-17 involved in the attacks were arrested on Nov. 11 and First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King filed second-degree assault charges on Nov. 22. Another juvenile was arrested on Nov. 17, according to the Lakewood PD.

Anyone who was a victim of an assault during this time by a group of juveniles or has any information about these assaults is asked to call Detective Paisley at 303-987-7025 or email at bripai@lakewoodco.org. Please reference Lakewood PD cases LK22-032074, LK22-033938 and LK23-000298.