Group helps those suffering homelessness find emergency snowstorm shelter

DENVER (KDVR) — The weekend snowstorm will be extremely difficult for those suffering from homelessness. On Thursday, volunteers connected people with various motels for temporary shelter in the Denver metro. The effort is courtesy of the Severe Weather Shelter Network, an organization that runs on donations and some government money.

The group is actively working to provide emergency overnight shelter for dozens of people living on the streets around Denver. Prior to the pandemic, the group sheltered people in churches or other congregant settings. Currently, organizers are partnering with motels to keep people safe from the COVID-19 virus.

Volunteers provide transportation, food and ensure motel shelters are safe and secure. They have a total of 120 rooms to house up to about 150 people, according to executive director LynnAnn Huizingh.

“We’re really celebrating that we still have volunteers willing to provide meals,” she said. “Today, we’ve got volunteers that are providing a hot meal… they’ll deliver those tonight to the motel along with a shelf-stable breakfast for tomorrow morning.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the Severe Weather Shelter Network had already distributed its remaining motel vouchers and bus tickets.

They will have guests in motels through at least Sunday, but they may allow guests to stay for up to 10 days. Donations and volunteers are always needed. More information is available at swshelternetwork.com