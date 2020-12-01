Ground stop lifted at DIA, flights delayed after COVID-19 cases at Air Traffic Control

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport was on a ground stop Tuesday afternoon after recent positive COVID-19 tests among personnel at Air Traffic Control.

A ground stop began at 3 p.m. According to DIA spokesperson Emily Williams, it was lifted at 3:30 p.m.

During a ground stop, planes bound for Denver are held at their origins until the ground stop is lifted.

At 3:30 p.m., DIA transitioned to a ground delay, meaning flights bound for Denver may be delayed at their departure airports.

The ground delay was lifted shortly after 6 p.m.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration website, Denver personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 22, 27 and 30.

A cleaning of the FAA facility is scheduled for 7-8 p.m. Wednesday. During that time, controllers will work from an alternative location, the FAA said.

