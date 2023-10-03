DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday morning, a ground stop was issued at the Denver International Airport due to weather conditions. The stop has since been lifted.

On Oct. 3 at 8:28 a.m., departing flights were on hold due to the weather and low visibility. At 9:07 a.m., the ground stop was lifted, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

As of 8:44 a.m., 53 flights were delayed at DIA with three flights cancelled on Tuesday. Despite the lifted ground stop, as of 9:10 a.m., delays continue to go up.

The Denver forecast for Tuesday looks partly cloudy with showers in the morning.

The clouds are here to stay for the second half of Tuesday, but they should gradually clear by the nighttime.