Ground search for missing hiker in Boulder County suspended

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities have suspended ground efforts in the search for a 27-year-old hiker missing since Feb. 3.

Officials say until new information surfaces, or until snow melts for safer search conditions, ground efforts to find Josh Hall have been halted.

A Flight for Life helicopter flew up to the area but was unable to search due to high winds.

The Arvada man went hiking with his dog around 9:30 a.m. from the Hessie Trailhead near Nederland on Feb. 3. His vehicle was later found at the trailhead and a cellphone ping put his phone near the Devil’s Thumb Trail/Diamond Lake cutoff, according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Officials say searchers have checked accessible cabins and mine shafts along the 4th of July Road and along the Devils Thumb Lake Trail below the Diamond Lake cutoff, that they were physically able to reach.

If anyone comes across any discarded clothing items or a dog leash, contact Boulder County dispatch at 303-441-4444.