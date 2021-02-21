‘Ground blizzards’ close US 285 from Fairplay to Kenosha Pass

SOUTH PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has closed US 285 from Fairplay to Kenosha Pass due to ‘ground blizzards and multiple slide-offs’ on Sunday. CSP does not have a timeframe when the highway will reopen.

The National Weather Service says wind is gusting up to 40 mph with snow and will most likely continue through Monday. FOX31 meteorologist Jessica Lebel reports the Conifer area is gusting to 24 mph right now but some gusts today have been up to about 40 mph.

Snow showers moved in quickly Saturday evening causing road closures due to conditions and crashes. By Sunday morning, most of the Denver Metro was clear and the Interstate 70 mountain corridor was not experiencing averse conditions.