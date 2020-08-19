Gross Reservoir gets approval for expansion, will nearly triple in size

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – After 17 years of planning and approvals, Denver Water was given the green light to proceed with the expansion of the dam at Gross Reservoir.

Gross reservoir was built in 1955 to serve as a water source for Denver.

As the Denver area continued to grow, so did its need for water. That is why Gross Reservoir will be getting bigger.

“That’s important to Denver because not only is it additional water for the population, it puts this water at a really critical, strategic spot,” Gross Reservoir expansion program manager Jeff Martin said.

Currently, the reservoir holds about 42,000 acre-feet of water. When the expansion is done, another 77,0000 acre-feet will be added.

“That equals to over 300,000 households per year in our system,” Martin said.

Denver Water’s district includes about 1.5 million of metro Denver’s 3 million people.

The $460 million expansion project took 17 years to plan and get approved. Construction will likely start in about 18 months.

“I love working on this project because I know that I am providing water to 1.5 million people – not just for now, but for future generations,” Martin said.