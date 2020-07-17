Gross Reservoir expansion project gets the final green light

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Water announced the final Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order approval for the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project on Friday.

“Obtaining the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order to move forward with the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project brings a comprehensive 17-year federal and state permitting process — one that involved nearly 35 agencies and organizations — to a close.” “This order directs Denver Water to move ahead with construction to meet mandated milestones and timelines.” Denver Water CEO/Manager Jim Lochhead

The project involves raising the Gross Dam, which is the water supply for 1.5 million people, by an additional 131 feet. The capacity of the reservoir will be increased by 77,000 acre-feet.

The design phase, expected to wrap up by mid-2021, is first step in the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project. Four years of construction will follow.