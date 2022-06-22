Gross Reservoir is closed after a dive team is looking for a missing construction worker. (KDVR)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Water announced that recreation at Gross Reservoir will remain closed following a deadly construction incident.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man killed as 28-year-old Matthew Liu.

On June 18, emergency responders arrived at the site of the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project after a worker saw the headlights of a construction truck roll down the embankment near the dam.

Colorado State Patrol believes a worker driving a heavy truck got too close to the reservoir and rolled in. The rescue mission turned into a recovery mission.

Divers were able to locate Liu’s body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Denver Water, Liu was a civil engineer with six years of experience.

The reservoir will remain closed for several weeks as crews work to remove the equipment from the water. Crews will survey the area to ensure that the resources are capable of extracting the heavy equipment while having the least amount of impact on the reservoir.

CEO and Manager at Denver Water released a statement on the incident:

This incident will have a lasting impact on all of us. We extend our thoughts to friends and family of the engineer who tragically lost his life and recognize that it’s going to be a long road for many, especially our extended family at Kiewit Barnard. We now ask for the public’s patience as our contractor works to safely remove the vehicle from the reservoir and so that all involved parties can thoroughly investigate and make any changes necessary to ensure another accident like this does not occur again.” Jim Lochhead, CEO and manger at Denver Water

Denver Water is asking the public to avoid the area while crews remove the equipment.