BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Water has announced that recreation at Gross Reservoir is closed until further notice.

According to Denver Water, emergency responders worked on an accident that took place Friday night during the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project.

The expansion project was given the green light in 2020 in an effort to raise the dam’s height by 131 feet to 471 feet. When the project is completed, the dam will hold an additional 77,000 acre-feet of water, which is equivalent to more than 25 billion gallons of water.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

When responders arrived at the project site, they were told a construction haul vehicle had veered off the road and into the reservoir.

First responders and other agencies are still on scene as of Saturday morning and all activities in the area are closed. The reservoir is closed to on-water recreation, camping, hiking and picnicking.

The public is being asked to avoid the area until recreation is reopened.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.