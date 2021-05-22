Grocery store becomes storm shelter during Limon tornado warning

LIMON, Colo. (KDVR) — Severe weather across the Eastern Plains Saturday forced people to seek shelter quickly.

Limon was under a tornado warning late in the afternoon, as heavy rain, wind and hail moved through the area. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of a tornado that touched down south of Limon. No damage was reported or found.

Tornado footage from a Deputy Sheriff, south of Limon! Deputies in the area checking for damage. #CoWx #Tornado pic.twitter.com/OP4y1Twxup — Lincoln Sheriff (@LincolnCountySO) May 23, 2021

The Stop & Shop grocery store in the middle of town helped shelter about 20 people.

“We’ve only lived here for three years so this was the first time,” said Jillian Rosa.

Rosa and her kids were part of the group hunkered down in the basement. She says a friend brought her kids to the store to stay safe, as she drove to meet them from nearby Hugo.

“Not trying to panic and keep my kids calm,” said Rosa.

Employees at the store said this was not the first time they opened their doors to people during a tornado scare, but there was a greater sense of urgency this time around.

“This was a little more chaotic I would say,” said Robert Machen, an employee.

Tornado sirens signaled the all-clear around 5:45 p.m. as the storm moved to the northeast.