DENVER (KDVR) — Attorney General Phil Weiser is concerned with the possible merger of two grocery store chain corporations and he discussed why it is significant for Colorado.

The combination of the companies could result in “higher food prices for Colorado consumers, lower wages for workers, fewer jobs, and negatively impact farmers and other local suppliers,” Weiser’s office said in a statement.

The possible union is being reviewed by the Colorado Department of Law to make sure it will not negatively impact farmers and the agricultural realm.

Colorado is not the only state worried about the negative effects of the two becoming one. California has also chirped in on the possible downfall the merger could create in its state.

You can watch Weiser’s full news conference in the player above.

Deal to form alliance between Kroger and Albertson’s

Kroger announced its plan to acquire Albertsons for $20 billion in mid-October. Together, the companies would control about 13% of the U.S. grocery market. If it’s approved by U.S. antitrust regulators, the deal is expected to close in early 2024.

Opposition to merger

Local United Food and Commercial Workers unions from across the country stood in solidarity at a press conference to stop the two grocers from becoming one in Washington last week. Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, traveled from Colorado to the nation’s capital to participate in the event.

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders met with Cordova and union members to discuss the outcome scenarios. Senators also held a hearing to ask both grocers’ CEOs vital questions.

The companies say the merger will allow them to keep up with rivals like Walmart, Costco and Amazon. They also say it will save shoppers more money and allow them to invest more in employees.