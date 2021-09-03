Grizzly Creek Trail closed from July storm damage

Debris flow damage on Grizzly Creek Trail in No Name Canyon. 9/3/2021

RIFLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Grizzly Creek Trail and Grizzly Creek Canyon have closed due to damage from summer storms.

An inspection of the area confirmed the trail was damaged by debris flow from storms this July.

“The trail was cut by flows in several places, leaving banks over 10 feet high, while several other areas of the trail are buried in several feet of debris,” said Rifle District Ranger Kelsha Anderson.

The nearby Jessie Weaver Trail in No name Canyon is still open, suffering only one debris flow from the summer storms. The damage is at the first creek crossing around four miles up No Name Canyon.

“Hikers should be aware of the increased risk of rock fall, hazard trees and flooding in areas burned by wildfire,” said Anderson.

Grizzly Creek Trail will open once again when the trail is properly repaired.