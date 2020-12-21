Grizzly Creek Fire 100% contained after burning over 32,000 acres

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fire officials said Monday that the Grizzly Creek Fire is now 100 percent contained. The fire, which started on Aug. 10, had not been active since November.

The Grizzly Creek Fire burned a total of 32,631 acres.

The fire had not been active for over a month, but fire officials wanted to wait for additional snow to uncontained areas in the Grizzly Creek drainage before declaring the fire contained.

Additional updates about the Grizzly Creek fire and burned area will be made on U.S. Forest Service – White River National Forest.