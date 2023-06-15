GRiZ, an EDM giant who lives in Denver, held a free surprise show for his fans and Nuggets fans at the victory parade Thursday. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans celebrated the Nuggets NBA championship at a victory parade and rally in Denver, which featured special performances from two big names in the music industry that happen to be locally based.

GRiZ and Big Gigantic performed for a crowd gathered outside of Civic Center in Denver all for free, along with the official DJ of the Denver Nuggets, Paws The Music.

Fans pay hundreds to see GRiZ on tour, but he is known to have random free shows in the Denver area.

Still, the performance was a surprise for fans as it came just a week after GRiZ announced that he was going to take a break from performing and canceled several performances, including his own GRiZMAS festival.

On June 12 he announced his final headline performance before his hiatus, which will be in Arizona in September.

Paws The Music opened for the celebration, gathering a crowd and getting them excited before Big Gigantic took the stage.

Griz and Big Gigantic played back-to-back for part of the show. Dominic Lalli, half of the Big Gigantic duo, played the tenor saxophone while Jeremy Salken, the duo’s other half, played the drums.

GRiZ also plays the saxophone and is known to pull out his alto saxophone to play for crowds at shows, but he was mixing on a turntable for this performance while the crowd bumped their arms in the air and danced.

The crowd enjoyed Big Gigantic’s remix of “All We Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled, and GRiZ’ remix of “We Are The Champions” by Queen.

After the show, GRiZ tweeted “Celebrated the Nuggets NBA championship with all of Denver this morning!!” and shared a video from the stage.

Paws The Music has a DJ booth in section 134 at Ball Arena, where you can say hello at any Nuggets home game, according to the team’s website.

GRiZ said his last performance for the foreseeable future will be at Ursa Major in September, but Big Gigantic has shows scheduled later this year, including two at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.