‘Grinch’ helps raise money for Denver-area kids battling terminal illness

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Throughout the Denver metro, the Grinch is saving Christmas for a family whose children are battling a terminal illness.

The Harrison family lives in Wheat Ridge with their three girls. Six-and-a-half months ago, their two eldest daughters, Kinley, 7, and Kennedy, 4, were diagnosed with GM-1, or Gangliosidosis-1.

GM-1 is a progressive neurological genetic disorder caused by the absence of a vital enzyme. The illness slowly breaks down the brain and spinal cord.

Sadly, there is no cure.

Kyle Harrison, the girls’ father, said, “To hear not only are your kids ill, but there’s nothing you can do about it and it’s terminal, it’s not a good feeling.”

Despite the diagnosis, the Harrisons consider themselves lucky. Their girls are the only two children in the world to be a part of a Gene Therapy Clinical Trial at the National Institutes of Health.

“The gene therapy is re-introducing this enzyme and trying to rebuild it within their body,” explained the girls’ mom, Kylie Harrison.

The results, however, may not be known for years.

In the meantime, their neighbors are doing what they can to help raise money to find a cure.

During Christmas, Chris Manbeck is dressing up as the Grinch. Families pay him $25 to surprise their children.

“I have three kids of my own and I couldn’t imagine what they’re going through, and just want to be there to support them throughout the whole process,” said Manbeck.

All funds raised go directly to finding a cure.

If you would like to help, you can donate through GoFundMe.