WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for a person caught on camera slashing multiple holiday inflatables outside a Wheat Ridge home.

It happened Saturday morning in a neighborhood near 44th Avenue and Kipling Street.

A homeowner named Lauren said she woke up to find her decorations looking a bit droopy.

“We woke up and saw that two out of our three Christmas decoration inflatables were looking kind of sad,” she said. “Sure enough, there’s a guy who ran up to the yard, had a big knife, viciously slashed the throat of the reindeer and then went after poor Olaf.”

A neighbor told FOX31 they had multiple inflatables slashed Saturday morning as well. They’ve since patched those with duct tape.

“Maybe it’s nothing more than wanting to pop big balloons,” Lauren said. “However, it’s a jerk move. I told my kids he’s like the real-life version of the Grinch.”

A suspect reportedly slashed an inflatable reindeer in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, on Dec. 16, 2023.

Wheat Ridge Police say they’re adding extra patrols to the neighborhood but say no arrests have been made. The suspect could face charges if the damage totals reach a certain threshold.

The Arvada Police Department said it received six reports of the same activity over Halloween but said it’s difficult to know positively if they are the same suspects. Both departments are asking for anyone with information to reach out.

Lauren said the inflatables are not cheap, but she’s vowed not to let it ruin her holiday season.

“It’s annoying, it feels violating, but ultimately, he can’t steal our joy,” she said. “They’re just decorations.”