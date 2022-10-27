ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The mother of the 18-year-old who was killed at a house party in Adams County is speaking out about the tragic shooting and how she will remember her son.

FOX31’s news partners over at Univision obtained new video of the deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning at 4:45 a.m. in the 100 block of East 70th Avenue. The new video shows a close-up of where the shooting happened inside a Vrbo rental.

Footage from the scene shows shattered glass scattered everywhere, windows completely shot through and overturned furniture. Teens attending the party described the scene as “a mess.”

Univision spoke with a woman who said her son was the one killed that night, she chose to remain anonymous. The woman is torn up over the loss saying she can’t believe what happened.

“My son was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was a happy boy,” said the mother. “I love him, I’m always going to love him.”

The mother said that a Halloween party was being held at the Vrbo rental home. She said someone who wasn’t allowed inside the party pulled out a gun, and that is when the shots started. Two teens were injured in the shooting, and one 18-year-old was killed.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has not said if they know who the shooter is, but the grieving mother has a message for whoever shot her son.

“I want to ask for help. Whoever knows who did it, please go to the sheriff and tell them, because the person who did it has to be in jail,” said the mother. “This time it was my son, next time we don’t know who, it could be your son, anybody. Please say something.”

ACSO said there were dozens of teens at the house party, and that the investigative team still needs to interview about 30 more people before they release more information publicly.