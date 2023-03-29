AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The mother of a 13-year-old shot and killed on Saturday at a mall parking lot spoke out for the first time.

According to police, Phoenix Day was gunned down on Saturday around 8 p.m. at the parking lot of Dillard’s at the Town Center at Aurora mall. As of Wednesday night, Aurora police said no arrest had been made and did not have suspect information to share.

Day’s mother, Tabatha Denney, struggled to find the right words to talk about her son and her anger over how his life ended.

“It’s really hard for me not to be mad right now. This whole situation hurts my heart,” Denney said.

She said her teen boy had a big heart and a big spirit, loved to play video games and loved basketball.

“He had so much life left in him and so much potential. And it’s just gone,” Denney said.

‘Someone knows something’ about boy’s killing

A spokesperson for Aurora police said they encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“Someone knows something and while APD unravels this case, it’s up to those involved and those that witnessed this situation to come forward and help bring justice to our community and the family of the victim,” Aurora Police Sgt. Faith Goodrich said.

A spokesperson for the Town Center at Aurora also sent a statement about the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident. We are working closely with the Aurora Police Department as they investigate this isolated incident. Out of respect for the individual and their loved ones, we have no further comment,” the statement reads.

A friend created a GoFundMe account to help Denney and the family pay for unexpected funeral costs.

The family is also organizing a service that will be open to the public to remember Day and shed light on youth gun violence.