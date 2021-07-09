Grenades brought in for disposal force evacuation of Aurora courthouse

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora courthouse was partially evacuated Friday morning after a person brought grenades to the police station, which is an attached building.

The grenades were not brought into any facility, according to Aurora Police.

According to APD, someone found three Type 97 grenades in storage and drove them to the police station to be disposed of. Buckly Space Force Base and Arapahoe County Bomb squad are on scene to properly dispose of the grenades.

#APDAlert A community member brought 3 Type 97 grenades to the Aurora Municipal Campus to be properly disposed of. Buckley AFB & Arap. County Bomb squad responded and will take custody of them for proper disposal/handling. As a precaution no one is allowed in/out of courthouse. pic.twitter.com/seZlYNvOU2 — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 9, 2021

Because the police station and courthouse are attached, access to both buildings was limited while this was being handled. As a precaution, no one is allowed in or out of the courthouse while this is happening.

An APD spokesperson told FOX31 News that it is not uncommon for people to find military artifacts, such as these grenades, in the city because it was once home to three military bases.

There is no timetable for the campus to reopen at this time.