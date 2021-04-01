Gregory Kellam Scott, Colorado’s only Black Supreme Court Justice, dies at 72

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Supreme Court is mourning the passing of a pioneer, former Justice Gregory Kellam Scott. He was 72 years old when he died on Wednesday.

Justice Scott was the first Black person appointed to the Colorado Supreme Court. He remains the only Black person to have served as a Justice in Colorado.

Appointed to the Colorado Supreme Court by Gov. Roy Romer in 1992, Justice Scott served for eight years until his retirement in 2000.

“He felt, I think, an obligation to make sure that the experiences that he had had in life were

voiced in the conversations where they would enrich the thought process,” said former Justice

Rebecca Love Kourlis, who served on the Supreme Court with Justice Scott in the 1990s.

After serving in Colorado, he and his wife Carolyn returned to Indiana. Justice Scott was appointed the executive director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission in 2005.

Justice Scott has received many honors, including being awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Denver, he was inducted into the Blacks in Colorado Hall of Fame and the Rutgers University Hall of Distinguished Alumni.

“Justice Scott was a trailblazer and a devoted public servant who was committed to helping others succeed in the legal profession and beyond,” said Governor Jared Polis.

“He was so personable in addition to being so brilliant,” said Patty Powell, adjunct faculty at the

University of Denver Sturm College of Law, and former student. “He was really well loved among students of all colors; he clearly cared a lot about all of us and invested a lot of time and energy in our success.”

“At DU, he became a role model for hundreds of diverse law students and especially opening up

the door and urging and suggesting that these law students become involved in legal work in

corporations, businesses, in securities law,” retired Denver County Court Judge Gary Jackson said.

Justice Scott’s education includes an undergraduate degree from Rutgers University and graduating with honors from the Indiana University Law School.

Former Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary J. Mullarkey also died on Wednesday.