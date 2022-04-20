DENVER (KDVR) — After a five-year hiatus, the Safeway Media/Employee Bagging Challenge is back in Denver. FOX31 and Channel 2’s Greg Nieto rolled up his sleeves as part of the competition Wednesday.

Safeway Employees who are also Special Olympic athletes joined forces with members of the media at the Safeway on 14th and Krameria Street in Denver.

Judges looked for speed, efficiency, care of packages and produce along with customer service in evaluating each team. All the food used for the challenge was donated to a local food bank.

Nieto and his teammate Erin Holloway brought home third place in the bagging challenge.