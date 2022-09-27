GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) – A bank robbery suspect successfully completed a brief bank heist Tuesday morning. But not for long.

Bank officials reported to officers the robber passed a note and didn’t present a weapon in plain sight, Joe Gutgsell, commander for Greenwood Village Police Department, said in a statement.

The robber took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

“Officers arrived in the area within several minutes and contacted the suspect walking away from the bank in the near vicinity,” Gutgsell said. “Officers determined the person they were in contact with, was indeed the suspect who robbed the bank, and was taken into police custody, without incident or injury. No other suspect at large.”

Police officers arrested a suspected bank robber soon after a holdup at Independent Bank at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday.

Independent Bank is located at 5950 S. Willow Dr. Officers are investigating.