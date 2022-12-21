GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) – People in Colorado are getting ready for dangerously cold weather today as are those managing government and emergency services. What retail businesses are getting ready for, however, is customers as many are planning to stay open.

The Christmas season is a very important financial time of the year for retail businesses. For many, it can be a make or break for them.

This is the case for those running the Boot Barn, formally known as Sheplar’s in the Denver Tech Center. It is one of the highest-producing Boot Barn stores in the country.

“I think we are all concerned about the cold snap,” Boot Barn visual merchandising manager Zach Paul said.

He told FOX31 that the bottom line is, simply put, the bottom line and they are not going to close.

“Usually people aren’t prepared for something that is a cold snap like this, so we are prepared for them,” Paul explained.

Clothing is important, and so is transportation, which is why Antero Automotive will be keeping the lights on for its customers.

“My biggest concern is that my guys get to work safely and we keep the shop warm, and then our customers when they arrive safely and then we get them home safely,” owner of Antero Automotive Andy Emery said.

Since 1998, Stanley Pappas has been selling cigars, and he said he is ready for the cold.

“Of course, we’re gonna be open, probably 11 a.m. in the morning till whenever everybody wants to leave, so it could be 11 a.m. Could be they sleep on the couches and stay here,” Pappas said.

Pappas told FOX31 the last three days before Christmas is too crucial to close simply for the cold.