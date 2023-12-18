DENVER (KDVR) — A jury convicted Jonathan Martin Bell, 30, of robbing four banks around Denver during four months last year.

Bell, of Greenwood Village, was convicted following a nine-day trial, where a jury found him guilty of 15 counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of kidnapping, nine counts of menacing, four counts of theft and one count each of reckless endangerment and attempted manslaughter, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Bell is now convicted of robbing banks between Sept. 1-Dec. 1, 2022, in Greenwood Village, Aurora and Denver, stealing roughly $85,000 in cash.

“This defendant terrorized innocent employees who were just doing their jobs,” Senior Chief Deputy District Attorney Darcy Kofol said in a release. “In one of the bank robberies, the defendant pointed the barrel of his gun directly at a branch worker’s head. Fortunately, surveillance video, eyewitness accounts, and a savvy employee who slipped a GPS tracker into one of the money bags ultimately led to his arrest and subsequent conviction.”

Bank robbery leads to standoff, arrest

The district attorney’s office offered a narrative of the last bank robbery by Bell.

According to the DA’s office, Greenwood Village police officers were dispatched at about 10:30 a.m. for a robbery in progress at a Key Bank in the 9000 block of East Arapahoe Road. A caller hid in the bank bathroom and called 911. He told officers a man wearing a camouflage jacket and holding a gun was robbing the employees.

The suspect left the bank and ran toward a Target store, according to the DA’s press release. An officer began chasing the man, and the suspect fired at the officer. The officer returned fire; neither the officer nor the suspect was hit.

Bell then ran into a nearby hotel, causing a standoff. In that robbery, Bell had left the bank with approximately $66,000 in cash. A GPS tracker was in the bag of money, and the FBI tracked the bag to a hotel room on the third floor of an Extended Stay on South Clinton Street.

Bell barricaded himself in the hotel room for several hours before surrendering without incident.

Investigators see further bank robbery connections

After he was in police custody, investigators connected Bell to three other robberies:

Sept. 1, 2022: Commerce Bank, 150000 block of East Colfax Avenue

Oct. 3, 2022: UMB Bank, 1600 block of East Colfax Avenue

Oct. 19, 2022: U.S. Bank, 2400 block of South Parker Road

Bell displayed a gun in each robbery, according to police.

“Clearly this defendant has not learned his lesson,” District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement. “In 2016, my office prosecuted Mr. Bell for committing an armed robbery at a Payday loan center. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison, yet he didn’t even serve half of his sentence before being released on parole. We need truth in sentencing reform to ensure dangerous criminals actually serve their sentences.”

Bell will be sentenced in 2024 and remains in custody at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. He faces over 100 years in prison, according to the DA’s office.