DENVER (KDVR) — The Greenwood Village Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect wanted for first-degree murder.

On Thursday, GVPD said someone was murdered in a parking lot located at 5910 S. University Blvd.

Now, police are searching for the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Justin Kyle Kautz.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, closely cropped hair and a goatee.

The Greenwood Village Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect, identified as 39-year-old Justin Kyle Kautz, who is wanted for first-degree murder. (Photo courtesy: Greenwood Village Police Department)

Police said he is considered dangerous and was last seen driving a 2008 black Chevrolet Impala LTZ.

“A possible reward may be available for actionable information that leads to Justin Kautz’s arrest,” a Saturday press release from GVPD read.

If you know his whereabouts or any information about the case, police ask that you call 911 or local authorities.