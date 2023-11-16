DENVER (KDVR) — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a high-profile Colorado crime.

Justin Kautz, 39, is suspected of first-degree murder in connection with an incident in a Greenwood Village retail parking lot on Oct. 19. A 39-year-old woman with Kautz at the time died in the incident.

Kautz stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes, closely-cropped hair and a distinctive goatee. He was last seen driving a 2008 black Chevrolet Impala LTZ.

Police said he is possibly armed and considered dangerous.

Justin Kautz (Credit: Greenwood Village Police Department)

“The further it goes from the original crime date, statistically, the harder it is to get that crime solved,” said Danny Young, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers co-president.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

“Normally, people who are involved in smaller criminal activity have the potential to be involved in larger criminal activities, as well,” Young said.