DENVER (KDVR) — There is a large police presence in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood after a shooting.

According to the Denver Police Department, one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Police searched the neighborhood for the alleged shooter and believe they located the suspect.

DPD tweeted that the shooting suspect is barricaded in a residence in the area of Green Valley Ranch at 5:04 p.m.

The investigation is focused in the Orleans Court and Stoll Place area.

This is a breaking story. FOX31’s Greg Nieto is heading to the scene.