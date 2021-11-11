Sibling texts may hint at deadly Green Valley Ranch arson

DENVER (KDVR) — Texts between a sister and brother facing decades in prison may hint at a deadly arson that killed five people in August 2020.

The victims were all members of a Senegalese family: 29-year-old Djibril Diol, 23-year-old Adja Diol and their 2-year-old daughter, Khadija; and 25-year-old Hassan Diol and her 6-month-old daughter, Hawa Baye.

The Problem Solvers obtained the texts from federal court documents filed against Tanya Bui, who faces drug and gun charges. She does face charges related to the deadly fire, but a federal prosecutor has said she may have helped her younger brother plan or cover up the crime.

Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymore, both 16 at the time of the crime, face more than 60 counts, including murder. They’ve been charged as adults. A 15-year old accomplice is being charged as a minor.

Investigators initially released a photo of three suspects wearing masks and a photo of a dark-colored sedan.

A few weeks later, police pulled over Kevin Bui in his car, but once the officer got out his car, Kevin sped off.

Texts between siblings: ‘you just made your car even hotter’

Texts obtained by investigators don’t specifically mention the arson, but they do show Tanya Bui texted her brother after he fled police.

“You had no reason to do that so now anytime they see your car and your plates they’re going to pull you over…now you just made your car even hotter,” she wrote.

“I just like, what did I possibly get pulled over for besides them recognizing my car,” Kevin Bui responded.

Tanya would later text him, “Don’t say anything to Dad” about Kevin fleeing from the traffic stop.

It would be another six months before the two siblings would be arrested and charged.

Both Kevin Bui and Seymore are expected to appear in a Denver District courtroom Friday for their preliminary hearing. That’s when prosecutors are expected to reveal what their strongest evidence is against the boys, both now 17, in the deadly fire.