DENVER (KDVR) — A teacher out of Greeley, Colorado was awarded with the “Oscar of Teaching” award, the Milken Family Foundation said in a press release Friday.

The Milken Family Foundation (MFF) presents the Milken Educator Award to elementary and secondary school teachers and principals to provide public recognition and financial rewards to those who are “furthering excellence in education.”

Born and raised in Greeley, Caleb Flores is an English language arts, reading and Culturally Linguistically Diverse teacher at Greeley West High School. The MFF said he was completely unaware that he was a candidate for the award.

At an all-school assembly on Friday, the band played, the choir sang, and a gym full of students and teachers united in a standing ovation when Flores was presented with the award.

“Flores’ lifelong commitment to education reached far beyond the Greeley community today when he was surprised with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award and recognized nationally as a model within the American K-12 teaching profession,” the MFF said.

A teacher out of Greeley, Colorado was awarded with the Milken Educator Award, and recognized for his ability to pinpoint a students needs and customize their education accordingly. (Photo courtesy: Milken Family Foundation)

The MFF said he works to make sure that all students have access to the educational resources they need and helps new students and English language learners navigate high school. He is an advocate for equity in education, providing diligent and differentiated lesson plans based on individual students’ needs.

He is fluent in Spanish, which helps him hold all of his students to high standards by dissipating language barriers across the curriculum.

“His unwavering dedication to fostering equitable and culturally diverse education is truly commendable. Mr. Flores is an example of the transformative power educators have, and we are proud to celebrate his accomplishments,” Colorado Commissioner of Education Susana Córdova said.

He is the first in the Greeley-Evans School District 6 to receive the award since 2005, and is the sole Colorado recipient out of 75 nationwide this year.

Flores earned a Bachelor of Arts in English in 2016 and a Master of Arts in educational leadership and policy studies in 2021.