GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A high school teacher in Greeley has been accused of possessing child pornography.

Kenneth Magruder, 58, was arrested on Tuesday on two counts of exploitation of a minor, a Class 4 felony.

Magruder has been a teacher at Greeley Central High School since December 1991 and is the manager of the Weld County School District 6 stadium, according to the Greeley Police Department.

“Currently, we have no reason to believe that any District 6 student was a victim in this case,” police stated in a news release.

Magruder has been on leave since Dec. 20, when he was identified as a suspect in the transmission of child pornography images. That month, police said they received a tip from Yahoo that “indicated multiple images of child pornography were shared from IP addresses” for the school district “and that the suspect was employed for the district.” The tip was generated from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Police in Greeley worked on the investigation with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and school district security.

“Any kind of sexual exploitation of a child is detestable behavior. But when the suspect has also been entrusted with our communities’ children for over 30 years, it is especially troublesome. I am proud of the thorough work our detectives did to secure an arrest on this case and grateful that we have community partners like District 6 and HSI to assist us with our investigation,” interim Greeley Police Chief Adam Turk said in the release.