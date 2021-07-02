Greeley SWAT arrests barricaded escaped inmate

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – A Greeley SWAT team arrested an escaped inmate who barricaded himself in an apartment Thursday afternoon.

The incident ended without injuries to the suspect and officers.

Around 3:30 p.m., Greeley officers were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of 30th Street. An anonymous caller said 30-year-old Ramon Hetzel was at the location causing a disturbance.

When officers arrived on scene, people who were in the apartment came out and told officers Hetzel was still inside. Officers discovered Hetzel had an active felony escape warrant from the Department of Corrections and were told he was possibly armed with a knife.

Authorities evacuated several apartments close to the call location as a precaution.

Officers made several attempts to get Hetzel to surrender, but he refused. Eventually police obtained a search warrant and called the Greeley SWAT team to assist.

The SWAT team deployed technical munitions, and Hetzel came out and complied with commands.

Hetzel was taken into custody without incidence and taken to the Weld County Jail.

Police have not said which correctional facility Hetzel escaped from.