Greeley Stampede returns in 2021

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The rescheduled 99thAnnual Greeley Stampede will be held June 24-July 4 at Island Grove Park.

“We are thrilled to finally say we are officially having a Stampede in 2021,” said Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede General Manager, “but we still have a lot of work to do.”

The event includes a rodeo, carnival, food and concerts.

“The Greeley Stampede has been working hard making plans and collaborating with the city and state,” commented City of Greeley Mayor, John Gates. “We are confident that the Stampede is creating an event that will be safe and entertaining for our community.”

The 2020 Stampede was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 event will follow current COVID guidelines for outdoor events.

“We appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we navigate through this. It hasn’t been easy to prepare for 2021, but we’re dedicated to making the Stampede something to look forward to,” said Watada.